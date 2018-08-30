BlackRock Inc. Has $1.25 Billion Position in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,585 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.03% of AutoZone worth $1,246,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in AutoZone by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, July 20th. MED raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.40.

In related news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total transaction of $505,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total transaction of $1,543,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,016.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $769.64 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.41 and a 12 month high of $797.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

