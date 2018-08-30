BlockCDN (BCDN) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

BlockCDN (CURRENCY:BCDN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, BlockCDN has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockCDN token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BigONE. BlockCDN has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $23,364.00 worth of BlockCDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00275465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00152698 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034467 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010757 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About BlockCDN

BlockCDN’s genesis date was August 11th, 2017. BlockCDN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BlockCDN’s official Twitter account is @BlockCDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockCDN’s official message board is www.blockcdn.org/images/con3.jpg. BlockCDN’s official website is www.blockcdn.org.

BlockCDN Token Trading

BlockCDN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockCDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockCDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

