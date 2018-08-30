Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) SVP Sells $16,243.44 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) SVP Timothy J. Smith sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $16,243.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Blue Apron stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 4,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,373. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $411.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 89.80%. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 3,473.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,157 shares during the period. OZ Management LP grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. 12.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APRN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $1.90 to $1.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

