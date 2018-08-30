BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $110,000 Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ExlService were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,477,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 350,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. ExlService had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $210.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $277,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,395,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $367,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,615 shares in the company, valued at $276,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,327 shares of company stock worth $3,658,310. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

