BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 15,073 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 115,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $987.95 million, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.56. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Patrick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $130,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,514.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded OraSure Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

