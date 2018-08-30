BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,267 Shares of Invacare Co. (IVC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Invacare were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 528,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47,560 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 345,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 122,639 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Invacare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Invacare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Invacare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 4,000 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $78,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dean J. Childers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $130,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,946.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $601,370 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invacare stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Invacare Co. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.38.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. sell-side analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

