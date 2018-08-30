Boot Barn (BOOT) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Media coverage about Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boot Barn earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2561094079012 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

BOOT traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $29.83. 35,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,780. The firm has a market cap of $772.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.04%. research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Pivotal Research set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 4,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $123,726.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,995 shares in the company, valued at $340,209.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $2,735,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,130.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

