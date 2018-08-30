Boot Barn (BOOT) Upgraded at TheStreet

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

BOOT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Boot Barn to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

BOOT stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.12 million, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 4.98%. equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $2,735,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,130.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 4,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $123,726.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,995 shares in the company, valued at $340,209.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $170,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

