BOX (BOX) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of (0$.18)-($0.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $606-$608 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.53 million.BOX also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.07) EPS.

BOX stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. BOX has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.10.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 466.74% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. First Analysis initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BOX from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut BOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, insider Peter M. Mcgoff sold 150,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $3,947,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Krausz sold 14,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $359,385.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,477.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,584,306 shares of company stock valued at $41,523,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

