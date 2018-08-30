BOX (BOX) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $25.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

“We believe that feedback on pipeline from the IBM (IBM: NR) channel remains positive (IBM drove six large deals last quarter). We are hearing very good feed- back on early Relay engagements in particular from the IBM ecosystem.”,” Rosenblatt Securities’ analyst wrote.

BOX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:BOX opened at $23.70 on Friday. BOX has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 466.74% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 80,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $2,124,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $153,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Mcgoff sold 150,022 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $3,947,078.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,584,306 shares of company stock worth $41,523,214 in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

