Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 632,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,072 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.4% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 29,208 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,904,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

