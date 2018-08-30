BRASILAGRO COMP/S (LND) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of LND opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. BRASILAGRO COMP/S has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About BRASILAGRO COMP/S

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

