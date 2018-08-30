BRASILAGRO COMP/S (LND) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE LND opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. BRASILAGRO COMP/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $196.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BRASILAGRO COMP/S Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

