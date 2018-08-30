Brenntag AG (BNR) Receives €57.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brenntag AG (ETR:BNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €57.80 ($67.21).

BNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th.

Shares of ETR:BNR traded down €0.14 ($0.16) on Friday, reaching €52.44 ($60.98). 189,190 shares of the company traded hands.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

