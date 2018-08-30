Brian K. Miller Sells 10,360 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) VP Brian K. Miller sold 10,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.32, for a total transaction of $2,500,075.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,148,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $245.24 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.50 and a 52-week high of $248.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 433,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $848,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

