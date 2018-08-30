Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bridgeline Digital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 47.2508487461881 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

BLIN stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,946,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,287. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.33. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company, which engages in the development of iAPPS web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. It enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its iAPPS platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

