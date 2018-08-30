Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.91.

NYSE BFAM opened at $118.97 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.07.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 7,672 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $843,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 5,087 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $540,341.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,026 shares in the company, valued at $14,661,121.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,662 shares of company stock worth $6,535,154. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 243.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,829.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 104.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 61.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

