Brilliance China Automotive (BCAUY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brilliance China Automotive from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BCAUY opened at $16.35 on Monday. Brilliance China Automotive has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

