BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302,887 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $61,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 349.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Citigroup by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 535,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.65.

C opened at $72.53 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $64.38 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $18.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

In other news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

