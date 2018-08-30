BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $12.35 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,906 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 327.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $129,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $201,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Moody’s from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “$184.49” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

In other news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total value of $1,761,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,108,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Linda Huber acquired 915 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.31 per share, for a total transaction of $157,663.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $176.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $131.67 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 907.23% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.