BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 28,769 Shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,769 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ResMed in a report on Sunday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $61,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $291,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $112.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.87 and a 52-week high of $112.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $623.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.78 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 41.93%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

