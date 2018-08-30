Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.67.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.17. The company had a trading volume of 58,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $2,863,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $4,098,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,604 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $6,240,939,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $2,768,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $1,392,514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $1,127,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $608,463,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.