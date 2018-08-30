Brokerages Anticipate GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will report $15.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.09 million and the lowest is $15.80 million. GenMark Diagnostics posted sales of $11.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year sales of $71.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.10 million to $71.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $88.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $86.70 million to $90.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 87.96% and a negative net margin of 91.58%. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNMK shares. BTIG Research set a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

GNMK stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $424.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 6,203 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $44,413.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,635.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 20,230 shares of company stock valued at $147,242 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 455,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 83,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 159.4% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 130,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 80,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

