Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.50 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

KINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Boenning Scattergood set a $20.00 price objective on Kingstone Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

In other Kingstone Companies news, Director Carla D’andre acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $33,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $100,720 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 57,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 161,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,871 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 378,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KINS stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $206.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.02. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

