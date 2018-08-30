Brokerages Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Will Post Earnings of $4.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.04. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings per share of $4.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $20.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.95 to $20.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $22.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $23.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 90.80%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $625.55.

MTD stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $579.82. The stock had a trading volume of 168,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,866. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $540.24 and a 1-year high of $697.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.00, for a total value of $593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $676,004.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,906.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,712 shares of company stock worth $5,106,785 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 306.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

