Brokerages Anticipate Park City Group, Inc. (PCYG) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Park City Group an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park City Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

PCYG stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $159.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business operations on a daily basis and communicate results of operations in a timely manner.

