Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (DOX) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 10.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Zacks Investment Research cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $73.00 price objective on Amdocs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.29. 440,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,210. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $71.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,031,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,609,000 after purchasing an additional 489,297 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Amdocs by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,894,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,600,000 after purchasing an additional 427,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,940,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,012 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,597,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

