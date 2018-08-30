Brokerages Expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). ChannelAdvisor reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.46 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECOM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, First Analysis set a $17.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of ECOM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.95. 47,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.13 million, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

In related news, insider Richard Cornetta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider M Scot Wingo sold 47,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $620,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 710,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,736.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

