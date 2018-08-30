Brokerages Expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.29). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.41% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The company’s revenue was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRTX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

In other news, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Rosen sold 129,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,677.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 132,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,195.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $240,000.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.56. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

