Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) to Post $2.41 EPS

Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $9.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $11.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $609.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.97 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 3.78%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $298.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.10.

TFX opened at $248.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $203.70 and a 1 year high of $288.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.56 per share, with a total value of $237,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at $238,035.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total value of $1,248,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,002 shares of company stock worth $19,558,163. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 200.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth $124,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $168,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth $211,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

