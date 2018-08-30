Brokerages Set Hudson’s Bay Co (HBC) Price Target at $10.75

Shares of Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Hudson’s Bay stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,406. Hudson’s Bay has a 12 month low of C$8.02 and a 12 month high of C$13.43.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported C($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter. Hudson’s Bay had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena banners.

