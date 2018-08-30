Brokerages Set Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Price Target at $72.75

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

SF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $68,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,022,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,156,000 after acquiring an additional 426,072 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,377,000 after buying an additional 98,692 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,628,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,473,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,787,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,522,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,196,000 after buying an additional 169,551 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.60. 7,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,297. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.75. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

