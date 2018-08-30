Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Director David C. Chapin Sells 5,000 Shares

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director David C. Chapin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $90,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BRKL opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 410,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 395,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 36,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 779,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 132,169 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.