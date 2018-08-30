Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,638 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKL. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 410,258 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 365,118 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 365,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 279,155 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 779,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 132,169 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

BRKL stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $90,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Robert Rose sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $82,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $222,153 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.