Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $28,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,832,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,204,000 after buying an additional 213,967 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,501,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,796,000 after acquiring an additional 100,319 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,687.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,372,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,901 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 949,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 478.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,523,000 after acquiring an additional 744,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $218.91 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $164.89 and a twelve month high of $219.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

