BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (BCUCY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $21.40 on Wednesday.

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

