Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Builders FirstSource earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.5918168290123 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Builders FirstSource from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

Shares of BLDR opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 44.19%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Griffin sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $287,365.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,010,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,756 shares of company stock worth $1,779,965 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

