Bunzl (BNZL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 59.40 ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 59.10 ($0.76) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bunzl had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 4.01%.

LON:BNZL traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,389 ($30.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 1,918.50 ($24.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,472 ($31.89).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,200 ($28.38) to GBX 2,500 ($32.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,570 ($33.15) to GBX 2,650 ($34.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,609 ($33.66) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,200 ($28.38) to GBX 2,300 ($29.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,373.40 ($30.62).

In other Bunzl news, insider Paul Nicholas Hussey sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,370 ($30.57), for a total value of £298,620 ($385,216.72).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.