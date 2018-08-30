Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 15,782 Shares of Argo Group (AGII)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,782 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGII. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 5,652.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 179,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 176,194 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 84.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

AGII stock opened at $58.85 on Thursday. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -140.12 and a beta of 0.62.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks.

