C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $26,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 255.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,246,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,245,000 after purchasing an additional 895,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Shares of CHRW opened at $96.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael W. Neill sold 452 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $43,437.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,589 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $153,672.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,192.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,758 shares of company stock worth $4,126,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

