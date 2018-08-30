Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 2,009 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 367,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.5% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.3% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 17,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE WSM opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

In other news, insider Janet Hayes sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $300,259.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $203,759.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,243 shares of company stock worth $806,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus set a $67.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.04.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

