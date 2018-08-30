Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,770 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.10% of Calavo Growers worth $35,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 25.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVGW. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Calavo Growers from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

In related news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 6,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $503,900.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,459.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Hunt sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,095,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,564. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $103.85 on Thursday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $107.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

