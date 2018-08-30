Camden National Bank Acquires New Stake in iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (IEI)

Camden National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:IEI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 159,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 1,607.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.96. iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $1,994.28 and a 12-month high of $2,480.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2114 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

