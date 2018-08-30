Camden National Bank Has $10.22 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Camden National Bank decreased its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for about 2.7% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Xylem by 33.3% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2,019.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.47. 1,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,394. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

In other Xylem news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 1,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,680.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $571,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,505.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,623 shares of company stock worth $2,084,702. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

