Campbell Soup (CPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $51.13. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

In other Campbell Soup news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacturing and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.