Campbell Soup (CPB) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.975-10.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.26 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.47.

NYSE CPB opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.28. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $51.13.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,842.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacturing and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

