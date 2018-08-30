Canaccord Genuity Lowers National Bank of Canada (NA) to Hold

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

NA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Eight Capital upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. CIBC cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.36.

National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$65.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,533. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$54.58 and a one year high of C$65.95.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 30.45%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

