Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 121,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 108,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 355,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 66,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 118.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 256,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 139,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $1,831,839.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 50,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $3,042,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,786 shares of company stock valued at $37,616,339. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

