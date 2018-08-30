Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $8.43 Million Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,896,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 973,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.31% of Yamana Gold worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $172,000. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 144.6% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 113,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 37.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 195,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at $679,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUY stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

