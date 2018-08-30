Canopy Growth (CGC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Canopy Growth Corporation is a cannabis company. It offers dry cannabis and oil products primarily under the Tweed and Bedrocan brands. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada. “

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

NYSE:CGC opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.75 and a beta of 1.87. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $48.19.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 159.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,819,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,365,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,252,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,226,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.